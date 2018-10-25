Gerrard says Docherty is ‘shining’ while out on loan

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard says Greg Docherty is “shining” while out on loan at Shrewsbury Town this season. Gerrard plans to keep tabs on all players loaned out from Rangers by hiring a loan manager, but he’s been paying attention to Docherty’s form since he made the switch to New Meadow in August.
The 22-year-old, who joined Rangers from Hamilton Academical in January and has made 14 appearances in all competitions, has scored and created five goals in 12 games for Shrewsbury. Docherty, a Scotland u21 international, has made a big impression on Gerrard and could find himself back at Rangers earlier than planned if he continues to impress.
Gerrard said about the central-midfielder: “We will have a discussion on loan players in the coming weeks, we are aware that Greg Docherty is shining down there. We sent someone to watch him recently.”
Rangers have stiff competition in the middle of the park, with Ross McCorie, Andy Halliday, Graham Dorrans, Lassana Coulibaly, Ovie Ejaria, Ryan Jack and Jordan Rossiter all vying for gametime, so Docherty has some way to go before he stands a chance of moving up the pecking order at his parent club.
Nevertheless, he’s getting regular playing time and is clearly flourishing in League One. Shrewsbury sit 18th in the table with 15 points from as many games this season.
