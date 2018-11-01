Gerrard reacts to Rangers’ draw against Kilmarnock

Rangers were held to a 1-1 draw against Kilmarnock in the Scottish League Cup last night.
The Ibrox outfit were desperate for the three points after a poor result against Aberdeen but the draw has now piled further pressure on Gerrard and his men.
The Rangers boss has now reacted to the draw in his post-match interview.
Gerrard seemed clearly unhappy with the way his side threw away the win and he has urged his players to take more responsibility from now on.
The former Liverpool player has been protective of his players so far but he explained that he cannot continue to do that now and the results will have to improve.
Gerrard also revealed that the result and the performance were frustrating.
He said: “We knew the onus would be on us to provide the quality. We got the first goal which should have given us a big lift but it never. We continued to play slowly. It was a frustrating result and a frustrating performance. I can sit here and protect them all night and take the blame. If that’s what they want, then I will. But, they are Rangers players. They are the ones who have to go out and deliver and tonight they haven’t. We will all take the blame together but they have to take responsibility at some point.”
It will be interesting to see how Rangers bounce back from this one. The Scottish giants are going through a rough patch but they need to find a solution soon. They cannot afford to lose ground on their rivals right now.