Gerrard provides Rangers transfer update, confirms Murphy injury blow

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has revealed that the club are not done in the transfer market just yet.
The Scottish giants have made an excellent start to the season and they will be hoping to push Celtic for the title. However, they need to add more depth to their squad in order to sustain the challenge throughout the season.
Gerrard has confirmed during his pre-match presser today that Rangers are still looking to sign defenders.
Rangers fans will be very excited about the latest transfer update from their manager. The Scottish side have already started the season very well and strengthening the squad further shows Rangers’ ambitions as a club.
The fans will be hoping that they can win some silverware this season and a new signing will only enhance their chances.
🎙️SG: Still looking for defenders at present but Niko and Connor have been solid at the back. they have been brilliant for me.
— Rangers Football Club (@RangersFC) August 22, 2018
The Gers have already splashed out on Barisic, Katic and Goldson this summer and it will be interesting to see if they can pull off another signing at the back.
Rangers have been tight at the back so far but they need options in order to rotate and deal with future injuries.
Meanwhile, winger Jamie Murphy picked up an injury against Kilmarnock and the player will now miss the rest of the season.
The injury will come as a massive blow for Gerrard and his side. The 28-year-old was a good player and a valuable option for Rangers.
It will be interesting to see whether the Scottish giants make a move for another wide man now.
🎙️SG: Sad news for Jamie Murphy as he will be missing for the remainder of the season with an ACL injury.
— Rangers Football Club (@RangersFC) August 22, 2018