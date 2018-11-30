Gerrard likens Rangers star to Luis Suarez

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has heaped praise on striker Alfredo Morelos for his tendency to play on the edge.
Gerrard believes that players like him make special things happen on the pitch. The former Liverpool player also revealed that Morelos reminds him of his former teammate Luis Suarez.
Morelos’ aggression and ability to make something happen is similar to that of the Barcelona star.
Gerrard isn’t comparing the ability of the two players and his comments certainly make sense. There are stylistic similarities between the two players.
The Rangers boss added that Morelos needs to work on his discipline and the club will help him in that department. Morelos has picked up 11 bookings and he has been sent off twice already this season.
Morelos has been ever-present for Rangers this season and he has been the best player at the club. The Colombian has scored 16 goals for the Scottish giants so far this season.
It will be interesting to see if he can cut out the indiscipline with time. Morelos has all the tools to be a top quality player in future.