Gerrard explains why he started Wes Foderingham ahead of Allan McGregor against Kilmarnock

Rangers were held to a 1-1 draw at Ibrox by Kilmarnock on Wednesday night, extending their winless run across all competitions to three games.
The Light Blues were expected to bounce back after losing Saturday’s Scottish League Cup semifinals to Aberdeen, but the visitors proved too much to handle and might have left with all three points had Wes Foderingham not made a big save towards the end of the game that proved very crucial.
The 26-year-old was making his first league appearance of the season having become backup to summer arrival Allan McGregor.
The 36-year-old was in goal for the opening nine league games, and manager Steven Gerrard has explained why he dropped him for Foderingham.
“Wes stopped us from actually dropping three points with a terrific save at the end,” the Rangers boss said post-game, as reported by The Scottish Sun.
“Allan has had a small problem on the right side of his back, probably not enough to keep him out but a flag, if you like, to me about his age and the amount of games we are going to play over the course of the season.
“But there are no fingers to be pointed at Wes. He could have done nothing at the first goal where we didn’t defend well enough. We were soft, missed the header and let a left-footer come back on his strong foot. There are other people to point fingers at for that goal. Because of Wes, we didn’t lose the game at the very end.”
Foderingham put in an impressive shift on Wednesday night and would have handed Gerrard a major selection headache going forward.
The Englishman has been the undisputed first choice before McGregor’s return, but has only seen action thrice across all competitions this season.
He is without a doubt a quality backup, but it remains to be seen if he is keen to continue playing a bit-part role at Ibrox going forward.
Rangers play St. Mirren on Saturday and Gerrard will hope his charges can get a victory in order to keep the pressure on those ahead of them in the table.