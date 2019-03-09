Gerrard confirms Steven Davis will join Rangers permanently

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has confirmed that the club are ready to sign Steven Davis on a permanent deal.
The experienced midfielder joined the Scottish outfit on loan from Southampton during the January transfer window.
Steven Gerrard said to The Times: “I believe Steven will be here next season. That’s all I can say about it right now.”
Davis hasn’t quite made the impact he was expected to and it will be interesting to see if he can finish the season strongly now.
The former Saints player has had a good career and he was brought in to aid Rangers’ title push. However, he has had a mixed time at the club so far.
Fans will be expecting a lot better from the midfielder going forward.
Gerrard added: “I have got no doubt that he will be an amazing signing. I have got every confidence in Steven and his ability. The midfield has fierce competition right now.”
Given his age, Davis needs to be managed carefully and if he can regain his form, he could be a superb game changer for Steven Gerrard next season.
Players like him and Defoe could come on in the later stages of the game and make a significant impact.