Gerrard believes only Hibs keeper Adam Bogdan stopped Rangers from winning at Easter Road

Rangers fell off the top spot of the Scottish Premiership table following Wednesday’s night 0-0 draw against Hibernian at Easter Road, leaving manager Steven Gerrard ruing his side’s inability to turn their possession and pressure into goals.
The Light Blues are now second in the log after only going top during the weekend, and Gerrard believes Hibs goalkeeper Adam Bogdan was hugely responsible for preventing his side from getting a deserved victory at Easter Road.
The on-loan Liverpool ace came on for the injured Ofir Marciano in the 14th minute was brilliant in goal, keeping the visitors and Alfredo Morelos out with a string of impressive and eye-catching saves.
“Sometimes you have to hold your hand up and say we’ve found a sub keeper tonight who has come on and bailed his team out on probably four or five occasions,” the Rangers boss told The Scottish Sun post-game.
“I don’t really know Adam that well, he came down to the academy and trained on a couple of occasions but I had moved on when he came in.
“But he was certainly in form tonight and he’s the reason why I am not sitting here talking about an incredible win. You can’t be too critical of players, we’re creating chances, we’re getting really good opportunities to score.”
Motherwell’s 3-0 loss to Celtic at Parkhead means Rangers now trail the defending champions (who have a game in hand) by one point.
The Gers travel to St. Johnstone at the weekend before hosting Hibs and the Hoops for the last games in 2018.
It remains to be seen if the Ibrox outfit can pick up all nine points, but they will need it if they are to head into the winter break top of the league, and that could end up having a huge say in the title race.