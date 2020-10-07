Georginio Wijnaldum speaks on Barcelona interest and his Liverpool future

Liverpool and Netherlands midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum has insisted that he was not close to joining Barcelona during the recent international transfer window.

The Blaugrana dismissed Quique Setien from the head coach role shortly after their humiliating 8-2 defeat to Bayern Munich in the Champions League in August.





He was replaced by Ronald Koeman, who was previously the manager of the Netherlands and that led to the speculation that Wijnaldum could be keen on a reunion.

However, that was not the case and Wijnaldum has now revealed that there was no concrete interest from the Blaugrana and he did not have to think about the same.

“I don’t think [the Barcelona interest] was that serious, otherwise you would have read a bit more, or more would have happened. There was nothing concrete. I didn’t have to think about it,” Wijnaldum said at a press conference ahead of the friendly against Mexico.

The 29-year-old has less than nine months on his contract with the Reds and he has yet to agree to a suitable extension. Wijnaldum, however, appeared optimistic of prolonging his stay with the club in the future.

“I will stay on [with Liverpool] it looks like now. My contract will run for another 10 months. It could still change, of course you never know that in football. So we’ll see,” He further told.

Wijnaldum has made 192 appearances for the reigning Premier League champions since joining them from Newcastle United four years ago. He has registered 19 goals and 16 assists in the process.

He has been a vital figure in the centre of the park for Jurgen Klopp’s side and it will be interesting to see whether the club and the player can reach a suitable agreement over a renewal in the coming months.

As things stand, Wijnaldum would be free to negotiate a pre-contract with a foreign club at the turn of the year.

Stats from Transfermarkt.com