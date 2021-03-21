Georginio Wijnaldum has agreed a pre-contract deal with Barcelona

Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum looks set to join Barcelona this summer after agreeing a pre-contract deal with the Catalan giants, The Times reports.

The Netherlands international has been with the Reds for the past four-and-a-half seasons, where he has accumulated 22 goals and 16 assists from 228 appearances.





He has featured in every league game for the reigning champions this term, but it appears that he will leave them on a free transfer in a few months.

His current deal expires at the end of June, and it is reported that the Dutchman has finally agreed to a pre-contract to join the Blaugrana this summer.

Sportslens view:

Jurgen Klopp’s side have been unsuccessful in renewing Wijnaldum’s deal, and the midfielder recently said that he would be ‘devastated‘ to leave the Reds.

Despite this, it was regularly stated that the Blaugrana are his dream club and he appears set to be reunited with former Netherlands boss Ronald Koeman.

The Dutchman has become the Blaugrana’s first signing under Joan Laporta, who became the president for a second spell earlier this month.

Meanwhile, Wijnaldum’s arrival also indicates that Koeman has support from the club’s hierarchy, and his job could be secure for next season.

Wijnaldum, who is valued at £31.5 million (per Transfermarkt), has made 40 appearances for the Merseyside giants across all competitions this term.

Meanwhile, Barcelona make the trip to Real Sociedad for tonight’s La Liga clash. They could reduce the four-point deficit between themselves and leaders Atletico Madrid.

Stats from Transfermarkt.com

Read: Barcelona keen on signing Manchester City star, but face competition from Chelsea.