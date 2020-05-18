George Caulkin: The would-be Newcastle owners have ‘signed the contract’

The delay in the Newcastle United takeover process is creating all sorts of confusion among a certain section of the fans.

While the well-connected journalists at the club have done their best to reassure everyone that there’s nothing to worry about, not all fans are equally confident about the deal.

A deal in the region of £300 million has been agreed between Mike Ashley and the Newcastle potential owners. The deal has been agreed, and the sum has been paid.

The would-be new owners – Amanda Staveley’s consortium — comprising her company PCP Capital Partners (10 per cent), the billionaire Reuben brothers (10 per cent) and the 80 per cent majority stakeholding of Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) – have done their part, and are awaiting the official confirmation from the Premier League.

One fan has suggested on Twitter that given how oil prices have dropped, it could be a PR disaster from the Saudi owners.

The ever-reliable George Caulkin, of The Athletic, has quickly allayed the fears by saying that the potential new owners feel the Newcastle project is a long-term investment, and that they have already ‘signed the contract’.

It’s a long term investment. They’ve also signed the contract! — George Caulkin (@GeorgeCaulkin) May 18, 2020

Why is it looking less likely? I don’t think it is. — George Caulkin (@GeorgeCaulkin) May 18, 2020

Now, this is new information and certainly the most crucial one. If they are not confident about the deal, they wouldn’t have signed a contract in the first place.

It also indicates that it is only a matter of time before the Premier League rubber-stamps the deal. Having said that, Caulkin has also claimed that the deal has not been done yet.