George Caulkin: Setback are making would-be Newcastle owners more determined

It is over three months now since the potential new owners have started their “fit and proper person’s test” taken by the Premier League.

Initially, it was thought that it would hardly take a month for the Premier League to give the green signal. However, the saga has dragged on, and no one really knows (apart from Richard Keys) when the official verdict will arrive.

As of now, a deal in the region of £300m has been sanctioned by Mike Ashley while the potential owners – Amanda Staveley, the Reuben brothers and the Saudi Public Investment Fund – are still waiting for approval from the Premier League.

George Caulkin of The Athletic, arguably one of the best journalists around, has been covering every detail of the takeover saga. He has been providing the fans with all the latest updates.

A fan recently has asked him what the would-be owners might be feeling now with the delay being caused. This is what Caulkin has replied:

I don’t really understand, sorry. Nobody thought it would take this long, but there’s not a lot they can do about it. — George Caulkin (@GeorgeCaulkin) July 13, 2020

Everything I’ve been told is that every perceived setback makes them more determined. — George Caulkin (@GeorgeCaulkin) July 13, 2020

Indeed, there are two major stumbling blocks that are preventing the deal from getting the clearance – the issue of piracy and matters relating to human rights.

The Saudi government has recently taken some bold steps to control piracy in their country and this could work in their favour to clinch the deal finally.