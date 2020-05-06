George Caulkin says the latest timeframe for Newcastle United takeover might be next week

Newcastle United fans remain anxious as they anticipate news of the success of Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund’s £300 million takeover of the club.
It has been more than a month since it first became very clear that Mike Ashley’s 13-year reign as Magpies owner is coming to an end, and fans can’t wait to see the back of the businessman.
The takeover is expected to go through this month, and The Athletic’s George Caulkin has provided an update, claiming the latest timeframe could be next week.
While he also believes it could take as long as it has to, he is confident that the takeover remains on the cards, with PiF set to finally take charge of Newcastle going forward.
“The latest information I was told from the buying side is that their latest timeframe might be next week, but there is a realization that it’ll take as long as it has to take. The guidelines that they were given, it could take up to four weeks, but again there is no deadline to any of these. It’s just a guide and all of us have to respect that,” The Athletic journalist said on the Pod on the Tyne podcast.
“In terms of the overall feeling and mood, nothing has changed, everyone is very positive, people behind the scenes are carrying on doing all the stuffs they will be doing as if it is going ahead. So no one has said to me that there are any doubts about that happening at the end of it all.
“There is a lot of noise, partly born out of our concerns and frustration. Exclusivity is irrelevant now that a deal has been signed because everything has been signed off apart from the regulatory approval and the money changing hands.”
Despite protests from the likes of Amnesty International and beIN Sports over Saudi’s human rights records and broadcasting piracy, the takeover is very much expected to become successful, and a major squad overhaul has been tipped to happen.