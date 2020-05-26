George Caulkin says Rafa Benitez doesn’t assume that Newcastle United want him back post-takeover

Newcastle United have been linked with bringing back former manager Rafa Benitez to St. James’ Park after Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund’s £300 million takeover goes through.

PCP Capital Partners owner and finance broker Amanda Staveley is currently fronting the bid and is said to be a fan of the Spaniard.

Sky Sports claimed she would look to convince Benitez to return, but it appears that would be very complicated after The Athletic’s George Caulkin spoke with the Dalian Professional manager over the weekend.

When asked if the former Liverpool boss thinks Newcastle will come for him, Caulkin replied:

He doesn’t assume that – I spoke at length to him over the weekend and we always chat / gossip about NUFC. He’s incredibly respectful of Steve Bruce & takes pride in not breaking contracts. The situation in China isn’t at all clear at the moment. As I say, it’s very complex. — George Caulkin (@GeorgeCaulkin) May 26, 2020

The Athletic journalist also made it known that Staveley and Benitez were never in direct contact despite earlier claims:

He never was directly. — George Caulkin (@GeorgeCaulkin) May 26, 2020

Despite the reports claiming that Benitez wants to return to SJP, it appears former Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino is actually favourite to succeed Steve Bruce in the Newcastle dugout, and it is believed that he has agreed to a move ahead of next season.