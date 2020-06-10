George Caulkin provides latest update on the Newcastle United takeover

With every passing week, new problems are coming up in the Newcastle United takeover transfer saga, and it is creating more confusion.

The Daily Mail reported yesterday that the delayed £300 million takeover of the club does not include any allowance for relegation given the Saudi-led consortium had expected to be in control long before the season’s resumption.





The would-be new owners are pretty relaxed about the situation, but even they didn’t imagine that it would still be an ongoing process while the Premier League is set for a restart.

George Caulkin, one of the best journalists around covering Newcastle United, has been providing regular updates to the fans to the best of his capacity for the past couple of months.

He has claimed today that the would-be owners are convinced that the deal will go through no matter how long it takes for the Premier League to come to a decision.

Caulkin further adds that their confidence stems out from the information they’ve given to the Premier League. The would-be owners have been in constant touch with the Premier League officials and they even answered questions last week.

Quite a few! My confidence is irrelevant really. In terms of length of time it’s taken, that horrible sense of limbo, I can’t say I’m overjoyed. The people I speak to are the same – but they’re also still convinced it will happen, however long it takes the PL to get there. — George Caulkin (@GeorgeCaulkin) June 9, 2020

I get that. But their confidence is based on information … what they’ve been told and how they’ve responded to the PL so far. Yes, they thought it would be done by now – but that was also PL guidance. — George Caulkin (@GeorgeCaulkin) June 9, 2020

Yeah, they’ve been in constant touch. They were answering questions last week. — George Caulkin (@GeorgeCaulkin) June 9, 2020

The potential new owners – the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia, Reuben Brothers and PCP Capital Partners – have already agreed a £300m deal to buy Newcastle United from Mike Ashley, and a part-payment in the region of £17m has been made already.