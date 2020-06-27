George Caulkin provides latest update on Newcastle United takeover

While all the attention has been diverted to Liverpool in the media following their Premier League title win, it seems everything is still in a stalemate in regards to Newcastle United takeover saga.

Earlier this week, multiple reports have claimed that the Premier League will finally give the green signal for the takeover to go through after Saudi Arabia authorities have taken strong measures to counter piracy in the state.





So, where it stands at the moment? Who are involved in the dealings? To what effect ‘the club’ is involved in the dealing process as some journalists like Duncan Castles has claimed that Newcastle, the club, are not confident of it going through.

The Athletic journalist, George Caulkin, in a series of tweet, has answered all of those questions. He said that ‘the club’ are the last to know anything as the dealings have been going on between Mike Ashley and the Staveley camp.

The “club” are the last to know anything. So it would be direct to Ashley & his camp, I guess. Justin Barnes has always been the contact with Staveley’s group. — George Caulkin (@GeorgeCaulkin) June 26, 2020

He clarified in the following tweet that club could be seen as an eponymous of Mike Ashley, but in truth, it is effectively Lee Charnley who is involved in day to day running of the club, and he is not directly involved in the takeover process.

I’m not sure what’s going on here. Club could easily be shorthand for Ashley etc and that might be what Duncan means. The “club” is effectively Charnley & he’s not directly involved in the process. — George Caulkin (@GeorgeCaulkin) June 26, 2020

Caulkin has also clarified that the Premier League is doing all the dealings with the seller (effectively Ashley’s lawyers & Barnes) and they are putting forth questions to the Staveley camp. It’s standard practice.

To answer this question, yes: the formal process is that the PL do all their direct dealings with the sellers (effectively Ashley’s lawyers & Barnes), & any questions are forwarded to the buyers. That’s standard practice apparently because the ‘club’ are the PL members. — George Caulkin (@GeorgeCaulkin) June 26, 2020

Finally, he says that the would-be owners are just waiting around for an official confirmation.

Just waiting now. — George Caulkin (@GeorgeCaulkin) June 26, 2020

Mike Ashley has already agreed a £300m deal to sell Newcastle, and a part payment has already been made, which is non-refundable.