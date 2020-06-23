George Caulkin provides latest update on Newcastle United takeover

For the past three months, hardly a day has passed when we didn’t have any piece of new information on the Newcastle United takeover.

That shows that it is arguably the most complicated takeover saga the Premier League has faced thus far, and we don’t know yet what the outcome will be.





The Athletic journalist George Caulkin has been keeping the fans updated with regular information surrounding the takeover, and he has added something new on Twitter yesterday.

I’ve not been asked much! The stuff that happened yesterday was viewed as positive, obviously, and significant. Haven’t heard more today. It’s the same position in the sense that everyone is still waiting. — George Caulkin (@GeorgeCaulkin) June 22, 2020

Newcastle United fans will love the fact that behind the scene actions were taken by the potential owners, which are viewed as positive and significant. It could turn the decision in their favour.

The authorities of Saudi Arabia have taken strong measures in countering piracy. According to reports from The Times, the authorities in Saudi Arabia have written to the Premier League insisting that they will do everything to prevent piracy.

In fact, a crackdown has been launched on websites illegally streaming broadcasts. In a statement, the Saudi Authority For Intellectual Property said: “We aim to block 231 websites that violate intellectual property regimes, with a view to shutting them down.”

As a result, it looks like the Premier League will finally give the green signal for the takeover to go through. Mike Ashley has already agreed a £300m deal to sell Newcastle, and a part payment has already been made, which is non-refundable.