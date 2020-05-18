George Caulkin provides latest update on Newcastle United takeover

As we enter another week, Newcastle fans are hoping for an announcement and speculations are now causing anxiety and tension more than anything else.

As of now, a deal in the region of £300 million has been agreed, and the potential new owners have paid a fraction of the amount, which is non-refundable, already.

They have submitted all the documents to the Premier League, and are waiting for the official confirmation.

Why is there a delay? The well-placed journalists are claiming that such deals can take time. Plus, the Premier League are also busy in finding a way to get the rest of the season underway.

Some fans are also speculating that the takeover process is probably done, and everyone is waiting for the cash clearance to Mike Ashley. However, George Caulkin of The Athletic has poured cold water on this speculation, saying “It’s not done yet.”

It’s not done yet. — George Caulkin (@GeorgeCaulkin) May 17, 2020

In a separate tweet, Caulkin has stated that the coronavirus pandemic hasn’t helped the situation as everyone is working remotely.

I’m sure that hasn’t helped. Everybody is working remotely, separately. And when stuff needs to be checked it’s different time zones too. And I’m also sure the PL thought they’d have a resolution to restarting football by now – their lawyers are very busy. — George Caulkin (@GeorgeCaulkin) May 17, 2020

While Newcastle fans are hoping that the takeover process gets the official clearance at the earliest, it seems there could be further delay.

The potential owners, however, are confident despite facing objections relating to human rights violation and issues of piracy.