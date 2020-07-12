George Caulkin provides latest update on Newcastle takeover

It’s been over three months but there seems to be no light at the end of the tunnel when it comes to the Newcastle takeover saga.

The club entered the Owners and Directors tests some 14 weeks ago, and the potential owners – Amanda Staveley, the Reuben brothers and the Saudi Public Investment Fund – are still waiting for approval from the Premier League.





Premier League chief Richard Masters said he was hopeful of a decision shortly, but it has become all quiet at the moment. Newcastle boss Steve Bruce has urged the Premier League to come to a decision quickly.

George Caulkin of the Athletic, who is arguably one of the best journalists around covering Newcastle, has been sharing updates from the beginning. He feels that this quietness is hopefully a good sign.

It’s all gone quiet. Hopefully that’s a good sign (it’s definitely a bit of a relief), but don’t know any more for now. — George Caulkin (@GeorgeCaulkin) July 11, 2020

At various stages during the process, the Saudi consortium led buyers felt that a decision is close. However, the Premier League have gone back and forth with their decisions, and as of now, there is no resolution.

There is a feeling among the journalists that the issue of piracy is the major stumbling block behind the takeover.

However, it seems the Saudi government are looking to make a strong impression on the Premier League by tackling piracy.

Recently, they have announced a crackdown on piracy, and it could finally pave the way for the takeover to go through.