George Caulkin: Premier League’s big chance to tackle piracy issue

It is getting tedious and frustrating at the moment, and Newcastle fans, journalists, and club manager Steve Bruce have demanded the Premier League to come out with a decision at the earliest.

As we enter week 13 of the Newcastle United takeover saga, it is still dragging on, and everyone is still in the dark about what the outcome will be.





The Premier League chief executive, Richard Masters, hinted earlier this week that the Magpies takeover could be concluded shortly.

George Caulkin, one of the best journalists around covering Newcastle United, has delivered the latest update on the takeover.

Answering a fan’s question on social networking site Twitter, Caulkin has suggested that the Premier League are still in fresh discussion with the would-be owners of Newcastle.

Caulkin had previously claimed that the potential new owners have answered all the questions asked by the Premier League and have co-operated with them at every stage. However, it seems, the Premier League has come back again to hold another round of discussion.

Yes, and then the PL came back with more … — George Caulkin (@GeorgeCaulkin) July 1, 2020

Masters has clearly mentioned that there has been no pressure on them from the UK government but at the same time he was warned by MPs that it would be humiliating to allow a Saudi Arabian consortium to take charge.

In a separate tweet, Caulkin has suggested that he feels the takeover deal would be beneficial for the Premier League. It is also their big chance to tackle piracy.

Well, I think this is the PL’s big chance to tackle the piracy issue in a meaningful way, get money into the PL in the form of takeover and potentially get another bidder for TV rights, which would benefit everybody. There are lots of things in play – I don’t claim to understand. — George Caulkin (@GeorgeCaulkin) July 1, 2020

As of now, Ashley has already agreed a £300m deal to sell Newcastle, and a part payment has already been made, which is non-refundable.