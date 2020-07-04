George Caulkin: PIF Newcastle takeover bid hasn’t been rejected

As we are approaching week 14 of the Newcastle United takeover saga, it is gradually becoming exhausting more than anything else.

George Caulkin of The Athletic, who is arguably one of the best journalists around covering North-East football, has been keeping the fans updated on the takeover developments with regular information for the past three months.





Premier League chief Richard Masters said last week that they are expecting to come to a decision shortly. However, he hasn’t given a clue about the potential outcome of the takeover.

Masters expressed dissatisfaction about issues regarding piracy, and there was a feeling that the deal could be blocked by the Premier League.

Caulkin has claimed that the deal is ‘definitely’ on and that it has not been rejected. However, there’s isn’t enough information to deliver at the moment.

It’s a small update but a significant one. It means that the Saudi-funded takeover deal is very much under consideration, and we all have to wait and see what the final verdict will be.

It’s been like this for three months. Although it hasn’t exactly been a week of silence because Masters was talking about it a few days ago, albeit without saying very much. — George Caulkin (@GeorgeCaulkin) July 3, 2020

It definitely hasn’t been rejected yet, but there hasn’t been a decision of any sort. — George Caulkin (@GeorgeCaulkin) July 3, 2020

In a separate tweet, Caulkin has also rubbished the idea that Mike Ashley, the present owner, could be holding the deal up, as he might try to get the last of the Premier League money before he decides to leave.

Caulkin has said that Ashley has done his part and has signed off the deal.

No. He’s signed a contract. That’s all done. — George Caulkin (@GeorgeCaulkin) July 3, 2020

As of now, Ashley has already agreed a £300m deal to sell Newcastle, and a part payment has already been made, which is non-refundable.