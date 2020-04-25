George Caulkin: Newcastle would-be owners are providing info to the Premier League

The potential Newcastle United owners – Amanda Staveley’s consortium — comprising her company PCP Capital Partners (10 per cent), the billionaire Reuben brothers (10 per cent) and the 80 per cent majority stakeholding of Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) – are facing obstacles from Human rights regarding the takeover.
As of now, all paperwork have been submitted and it is being reviewed by the Premier League. According to reports from the Independent, the takeover is expected to be completed and formally announced by 1 May.
Mike Ashley is ready to sell the club for a fee of £300m.
However, they are facing objection from all corners, with issues relating to human rights and broadcasting being major causes for concern.
Two human rights group – Amnesty International and Fair/Square media – have expressed their opposition to the Newcastle takeover deal by writing a letter to the Premier League.
Chess Grandmaster and chairman of Human rights foundation, Garry Kasparov has suggested that the takeover should not be handed over to brutal dictatorship and has written a letter to the Premier League urging them to block the deal.
However, the ever-reliable Goerge Caulkin has delivered the latest update on the saga and it should excite the Newcastle fans. He claims that the prospective Newcastle owners knew beforehand that they would be up against this sort of criticism, and they’re ‘working through’ with the Premier League.
The would-be owners are answering questions and are providing info to the Premier League wherever necessary. They remain ‘absolutely confident’ that the Premier League will give the green signal for the takeover to go through.
Yes, they did. They’re working through it with the Premier League – answering questions and providing info – and remain absolutely confident, but they and we and everybody have to let that play out.
— George Caulkin (@GeorgeCaulkin) April 24, 2020
Earlier this week, UK culture secretary Oliver Dowden suggested that the government will not intervene in the takeover process. However, the Premier League ‘have some queasiness’ about the takeover.
The Times have claimed that the Premier League lawyers are investigating Saudi Arabia’s involvement in pirate broadcasting of top-flight football after the accusation was raised by BeINSports.