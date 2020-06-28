Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund’s £300 million bid to own Newcastle United has already taken 14 weeks, and there aren’t guarantees that the Premier League is delivering its verdict on it anytime soon.

The World Trade Organization has ruled that the Saudis were behind pirate satellite TV beoutQ, and the Kingdom have started a crackdown on illegal streaming websites since last weekend.





It was widely thought that the Premier League will reach a decision during the week, but that didn’t happen, and The Athletic’s George Caulkin has reported that documents have been moved around between the Magpies buyers and the EPL this weekend, and there have been other bits of communication.

However, he admits fans will have to wait as the next course of action remains unknown.

It feels ridiculous, but we don’t know the intricacies & how it works. Documents have been moved around this weekend & there have been other bits of communication. What that leaves it, we’ll have to wait & see. I’m pretty sure the PL will feel the need to explain when it’s done. — George Caulkin (@GeorgeCaulkin) June 28, 2020

Newcastle owner Mike Ashley is waiting for the Premier League to approve the bid having already received a non-refundable deposit, and it will be interesting to see what happens in the coming days and weeks.

The St. James’ Park outfit have all but secured Premier League safety after picking up 39 points from 31 games thus far, and they are hoping to win the FA Cup, with a quarter-final clash against Manchester City taking place later today.