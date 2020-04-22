Blog Teams Newcastle United George Caulkin and David Ornstein react as Newcastle United fans fear takeover risks collapsing after BeIN Sports asks Premier League to block move

Qatar-based broadcaster and English football’s biggest overseas broadcast partner beIN Sports has written to the Premier League and its 20 clubs to block the proposed £300 million takeover by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund.

The TV giant claims Saudi Arabia is in full support of beoutQ – a pirate channel that illegally broadcasts Premier League matches, and given that beIN Sports three-year deal with the top-flight is worth £500 million to the clubs, it’s believed their move poses a significant threat to the takeover being approved by the EPL.

However, The Athletic duo George Caulkin and David Ornstein and Sky Sports’ Pete Graves don’t believe that will stop the takeover from going through, reacting thus on Twitter to allay the fears of hopeful Newcastle fans.

The Premier League is currently carrying out the fit and proper persons’ test (Owners’ and Directors’ Test) on the would-be Magpies owners, and beIN Sports has asked them to take into account the direct role of Saudi Arabia in the launch, promotion and operation of the beoutQ service during its application.

It remains to be seen how the EPL will react as future broadcast deals may be affected if the takeover is approved, and it will be interesting to see what happens going forward.

