George Caulkin and David Ornstein react as Newcastle United fans fear takeover risks collapsing after BeIN Sports asks Premier League to block move

Qatar-based broadcaster and English football’s biggest overseas broadcast partner beIN Sports has written to the Premier League and its 20 clubs to block the proposed £300 million takeover by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund.
The TV giant claims Saudi Arabia is in full support of beoutQ – a pirate channel that illegally broadcasts Premier League matches, and given that beIN Sports three-year deal with the top-flight is worth £500 million to the clubs, it’s believed their move poses a significant threat to the takeover being approved by the EPL.
However, The Athletic duo George Caulkin and David Ornstein and Sky Sports’ Pete Graves don’t believe that will stop the takeover from going through, reacting thus on Twitter to allay the fears of hopeful Newcastle fans.
It’s interesting. I don’t know is the answer – the process is in the hands of the PL. The group didn’t foresee major issues and there haven’t been red flags so far. I would assume they might have known something like this was coming. But we’ll see!
— George Caulkin (@GeorgeCaulkin) April 21, 2020
Obviously not.
— George Caulkin (@GeorgeCaulkin) April 21, 2020
beoutQ issue raised at end of our chat with @GeorgeCaulkin in @TheAthleticUK podcast recording on Monday: https://t.co/VUWWvodrhL It’s a genuine factor/complication in PL’s due diligence process but all indications so far are that the takeover is very likely to be completed #NUFC
— David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) April 22, 2020
Been saying privately to mates since we broke this in Jan – Expect plenty of noise and politics to follow. Human rights, TV rights, even pressure from other clubs. Does any of that actually effect the PL checks? I'm not so sure? I'd be guessing. Just know it's close. #nufc
— Pete Graves (@PeteGravesTV) April 22, 2020
The Premier League is currently carrying out the fit and proper persons’ test (Owners’ and Directors’ Test) on the would-be Magpies owners, and beIN Sports has asked them to take into account the direct role of Saudi Arabia in the launch, promotion and operation of the beoutQ service during its application.
It remains to be seen how the EPL will react as future broadcast deals may be affected if the takeover is approved, and it will be interesting to see what happens going forward.