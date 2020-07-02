George Byers sends message to Sheffield United striker Oli McBurnie

Swansea City midfielder George Byers has sent a message to Oli McBurnie on Twitter, praising the Sheffield United striker’s performance against Tottenham Hotspur this evening.

McBurnie was in action for United in their Premier League game against Tottenham at Bramall Lane.





The 24-year-old started the match and played until the first minute of injury time, as Chris Wilder’s side won 3-1.

The former Swansea striker played well for the Blades and scored the home team’s third goal in the 84th minute.

According to WhoScored, McBurnie took two shots of which one ended in goal, played one key pass, had a pass accuracy of 45.2%, won 12 headers, took 56 touches, attempted two dribbles, made three tackles, one interception and two clearances, and put in two crosses.

So far this season, the Scotland international striker has made 18 starts and 12 substitute appearances in the Premier League for United so far this season, scoring five goals in the process, according to WhoScored.

Byers played with McBurnie at Swansea, and the 24-year-old former Watford midfielder has praised the Blades’ striker on Twitter.

@oli_mcburnie The big dog at it again!!!Absolute wizard of a player🧙🏻‍♂️❤️ — George Byers (@G_byers) July 2, 2020

Meanwhile, Byers has made 22 starts and 10 substitute appearances in the Championship for Swansea so far this season, scoring two goals in the process, according to WhoScored.