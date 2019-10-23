Blog Competitions UEFA Champions League Genk vs Liverpool confirmed starting line-ups

23 October, 2019 Liverpool, UEFA Champions League

Liverpool visit Genk on Wednesday aiming to boost their chances of qualifying for the next stage of the Champions League.

The Reds were beaten by Napoli in their opening game in Group E, but bounced back to defeat Red Bull Salzburg in their second outing.

Genk were demolished by Red Bull in their first match, but picked up a point with a home draw against Napoli.

Liverpool head into the game on the back of a 1-1 draw at Manchester United in the Premier League on Sunday.

Genk are currently sixth in the Belgian top flight following their 1-0 defeat at Standard Liege the previous day.

They are playing the Champions League for the first time since 2011/12 and are expected to struggle against last year’s winners.

Confirmed starting line-ups:

