Gedson Fernandes completes Tottenham medical

Tottenham are all set to announce the signing of Benfica midfielder Gedson Fernandes.
According to Sky Sports, the player has already completed his medical with the London giants.
The player will join on an 18-month loan deal and Spurs will have the option to sign him permanently for a fee of around £56m in future.
It will be interesting to see how he performs in the Premier League now. Gedson was linked with a move to West Ham United as well.
Mourinho needs some January reinforcements and Gedson Fernandes could prove to be a handy option.
The 21-year-old attacking midfielder will add creativity to the side. He is also very hardworking and that will improve Spurs defensively as well.
The likes of Eriksen haven’t been at their best this season and Spurs needed some competition in the attacking midfield department.
Gedson Fernandes will now push Eriksen for a starting berth and that could help the Danish international improve.
Currently, Kane is ruled out with a long term injury and Spurs are using Son and Moura as their forwards. That has resulted in a lack of creativity in the midfield.
Alli and Eriksen could do with some help and Gedson could be the one to share that creative burden.