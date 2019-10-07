Gayle could leave Newcastle in January

Despite returning to Newcastle’s starting lineup over the weekend, Dwight Gayle may be considering his long-term future at St James’ Park.
The 28-year-old has spent the season sidelined with a calf injury and has worked hard to get back to fitness, but he might not get many opportunities in the starting eleven given the competition in Newcastle’s attack.
Steve Bruce has Joelinton, Yoshinori Muto & Andy Carroll at his disposal and may not have total confidence in a striker who has scored just 21 goals in 99 Premier League games – 35 games, six goals (2017/18), 16 games, three goals (2015/16), 25 games, five goals (2014/15), 23 games, seven goals (2013/14).
It’s been a while since Gayle made his last appearance for Newcastle too. The 28-year-old hasn’t represented the Magpies since scoring in 3-0 win over Chelsea (May 13, 2018). He spent last season on loan at West Bromwich Albion and could look to leave United if he’s struggling for minutes before January.
It’s worth noting that Newcastle could benefit from more firepower. The Toon Army have scored just five goals in eight league games this season and have been shut-out on three occasions. Bruce’s men haven’t found the back of the net more than once a game either, but whether he considers Gayle the solution to United’s problems remains to be seen.
