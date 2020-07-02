Gavin Strachan comments on reported Celtic and Rangers target Ivan Toney

Gavin Strachan has raved about reported Celtic and Rangers target Ivan Toney to The Herald.

Celtic and Rangers interest





Steven Gerrard’s Rangers and Neil Lennon’s Celtic are among the clubs linked with former Newcastle United striker Toney.

Peterborough United director of football Barry Fry told The Daily Mail (print edition, page 79, June 9, 2020) that he has had agents tell him that the Gers and the Hoops are “very interested” in signing Toney in the summer transfer window (click here to read more).

The Scottish Sun also reported last month that Rangers and Celtic scouts have watched the Peterborough striker in action this past season.

In demand

According to The Peterborough Telegraph, Watford want the 24-year-old, while The Scottish Sun has credited Premier League rivals Brighton and Hove Albion with interest in the Englishman.

Praise

Gavin Strachan recently left a coaching role at Peterborough to take up a first-team coaching position at Celtic.

The son for former Celtic manager Gordon Strachan has spoken highly of Toney, but he does not know whether or not the Hoops want to sign the striker.

Strachan told The Herald about Toney: “I’ve only been on the training pitch for a week and two days so I’ve just been introducing myself to people.

“I haven’t really been privy to those sorts of things. I enjoyed working with Ivan and he’s a striker who has attracted lots of attention and rightly so.”

Stats

As stated on BBC Sport, Toney scored 24 goals and provided five assists in League One for Peterborough this past season.