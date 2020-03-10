Gary O’Neil slams Aston Villa star Tyrone Mings

Aston Villa defender Tyrone Mings turned in a mediocre performance against Leicester City last night.
His mistake allowed the Foxes to score their second goal and pundit Gary O’Neil reckons that top players do not make mistakes like that.
He said that the Aston Villa defender is inconsistent and people were just getting carried away with regards to his quality.
O’Neil also added that Mings will not get to the level people expect him to because of his decision making at times.
He said (cited by Birmingham Mail): “He’s a tough one for me, because I see him on days and I’m like, ‘Wow, what an athlete’. He looks like he’s making good decisions, he’s good on the ball and it looks like there’s a real player in there. There are performances and decisions that he makes that are just in my mind that says, he’s not going to get to where we think he’s going to get to, because top players don’t do that. Top players don’t have these dips that he does. I think he’s a good player, but I don’t think he’s…. Sometimes we get overexcited when we see English ones that are a little bit younger and we get carried away. I think people get a little bit carried away with him sometimes.”
There is no doubt that the Aston Villa defender has looked very good at times. But it also true that he is lacking in consistency.
It will be interesting to see if Mings manages to improve that side of his game in future. He is 26-years-old and is yet to hit his peak. There is still time for him to improve as a defender.
Aston Villa paid around £20m for his services and the fans would have expected better from him. When he was signed, he was expected to be the leader at the back for Dean Smith’s side.
Dean Smith’s men are currently in the 19th place and they will need players like Mings to deliver on a regular basis in order to beat the drop this season.