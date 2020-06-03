Gary Neville’s take on reported Rangers target Lyle Taylor’s situation

Gary Neville gave his take on reported Rangers target Lyle Taylor refusing to train on The Football Show on Sky Sports Football (10:21am, June 3, 2020).

The Manchester United legend cannot understand why Taylor, who has been linked with Steven Gerrard’s Rangers among other clubs, does not want to train or play for Charlton Athletic this month.

The 30-year-old striker is under contract at the Championship club in England until the end of this month.

Neville believes that the former Sheffield United striker should fulfil the contract he has signed with Addicks even if he does not want to put pen to paper on a new deal.

TEAMtalk recently reported that Rangers, Crystal Palace, Stoke City, Burnley, Bournemouth and Preston North End all are interested in signing Taylor on a free transfer this summer.

Charlton manager Lee Bowyer has told The Guardian that the Montserrat international striker is refusing to train ahead of the return of the Championship this month, with his team fighting for survival in the division.

During a conversation with Bowyer on The Football Show on Sky Sports Football (10:21am, June 3, 2020), Neville said: “He actually has to play football until June 30. He is contracted to play football until June 30. My problem with Lyle’s position is not beyond June 30.

“My problem with him is he is contracted to play for your football club today and tomorrow and for every day in this month up to June 30. Why wouldn’t he fulfil his contract?”

Stats

According to Transfermarkt.co.uk, Taylor has scored 11 goals and provided one assist in 22 Championship matches for Charlton so far this season.

The striker played a key role in the Addicks clinching promotion from League One last season, as he scored 21 goals and provided 11 assists in the ‘regular’ league campaign and scored once and provided two assists in the playoffs, according to Transfermarkt.co.uk.