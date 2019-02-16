Gary Neville’s reaction to Sir Alex Ferguson taking to the dugout for Manchester United ’99 Legends versus Bayern Munich Legends

Manchester United legendary manager Sir Alex Ferguson is set to return to the Old Trafford dugout one more time to take charge of the game between Manchester United ’99 Legends and a Bayern Munich Legends side.
Who else can’t wait to see Sir Alex back in the dugout? #Treble99 pic.twitter.com/pyxF0QyPkC
— Manchester United (@ManUtd) February 16, 2019
The match is being held to mark the famous 1999 Champions League final at Camp Nou which the Red Devils won 2-1 in a dramatic fashion.
The Germans were minutes away from victory having led 1-0 for the majority of the game, only for substitute Teddy Sheringham to draw United level in the 91st minute.
Current caretaker boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who also came off the bench netted the winner minutes later to earn the Old Trafford side a famous treble.
Gary Neville, who featured in that final and is expected to play in the commemorative game on May 26 can’t wait to see Ferguson back in the dugout, and here is how he reacted to the news on Twitter.
Me I have to run on that pitch !!! 🤦🏻♂️ https://t.co/2wVxHTtrzH
— Gary Neville (@GNev2) February 16, 2019
Proceeds from the game will help raise funds for Manchester United Foundation, and many players who competed in that 1999 final are expected to return for the game.