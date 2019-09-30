Gary Neville unhappy with Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford for smiling after almost gifting Manchester City a goal

Manchester City condemned Everton to their fourth Premier League loss of the campaign on Saturday, handing them a 3-1 defeat at Goodison Park.
Gabriel Jesus put the visitors ahead 24 minutes into the game, but the Toffees drew level nine minutes later through Dominic Calvert-Lewin.
Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford couldn’t keep out Riyad Mahrez’s free-kick in the 71st minute, and Raheem Sterling’s 84th-minute strike secured all three points for Pep Guardiola’s side.
City could have gotten a fourth goal in the closing stages of the game when some suspect goalkeeping from the England international allowed Bernardo Silva a chance on goal.
Pickford left his box in an attempt to come clear the ball, but was beaten to the duel.
Luckily for him, Silva couldn’t find any of his team-mates after a cross into the area.
The Everton goalie saw the funny side afterwards, and he was seen grinning.
Manchester United legend and Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville wasn’t particularly pleased with Pickford’s reaction, though, slamming him for finding his error hilarious.
“Why is Jordan Pickford laughing? I don’t know what’s funny. It’s not funny,” Neville said (as reported by Sportsmail)
“He should have saved the second goal and nearly cost his team a fourth.”
Everton have now lost three league games in a row and it could deal a blow on their top-six chances.
They face Burnley next at Turf Moor before hosting West Ham United, and how they fare in those games could have a huge say on manager Marco Silva’s future.