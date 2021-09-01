Gary Neville slams Arsenal’s transfer strategy

Former Manchester United star and Premier League pundit Gary Neville has slammed Arsenal’s transfer strategy the summer.

The Gunners spent roughly £150 million on new signings but they haven’t been able to deliver on the pitch so far.

Arsenal have lost all three matches in the Premier League and they were comprehensively beaten in each of them.

Mikel Arteta’s team have been vulnerable at the back and they look bereft of ideas going forward.

Neville said to Sky Sports: “They’re spending a load of money – I’m not sure what the strategy is. It seems a little all over the place”.

Despite spending a massive amount of money on the Brighton and Hove Albion defender Ben White, Arsenal have been porous defensively and the 23-year-old put on a mediocre performance on his debut against Brentford.

The likes of Albert Lokonga and Martin Odegaard have done alright so far and the fans will be expecting more from their new signings.

The Gunners splashed out on the Japanese defender Takehiro Tomiyasu on deadline day and it remains to be seen whether the 22-year-old can help Arsenal tighten up at the back.

Furthermore, the Londoners failed to address the lack of goals in the side. The likes of Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang are badly out of form and the Gunners needed to sign a striker.

It is evident that there is a lack of planning when it comes to transfer business at Arsenal.

The club hierarchy have been criticised over the last few seasons for their lack of ambition in the transfer market but the board have decided to back Arteta significantly this summer and yet the results have not been acceptable.

Time will tell whether Arsenal have it in them to turn it around and deliver a successful season this year. As of now, the signs are quite worrying for Arteta and his team.

