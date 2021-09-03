Gary Neville says ‘something just missing’ for Liverpool

Gary Neville has suggested that something about Liverpool is not right.

The popular Sky Sports pundit feels that Liverpool remain one of the strong contenders this season but has suggested that the lack of signings could cost them the league title.

The former Manchester United defender notes that something is not right about the Reds this season, although it is hard to pinpoint what is that x-factor that’s lacking.

Neville has hailed Jurgen Klopp’s impact, saying the former Borussia Dortmund boss is doing an “unbelievable job” with the resources but feels that he hasn’t been backed in the transfer market.

“I was at the game on Saturday, Liverpool v Chelsea, and I said after the game – sometimes you can’t put your finger on it [but] something’s not right,” said Neville to Webby & O’Neill Youtube channel (Via The Mirror).

“You can just feel it and see when something is right. It’s just not there [now], that team has gone a little bit just over the edge.

“They are not the team they were two years ago. They are a good team by the way – they will win a lot of games. They’ll go close.

“But I don’t think they are there. There is something just not quite right.”

“He’s doing an unbelievable job with the resources.

“He may have wanted more support in the transfer market. He might have wanted two or three big players. He’s seen that Chelsea, City and [United].

“He’s not got that money. He’s having to deal with a team who are a good team, but look like the team that needed a boost.

“There are no massive problems at Liverpool. I’m not saying it is broken. Not by any stretch of the imagination.”

SportsLens View

Many Liverpool fans will agree with Neville on this. This has been a very frustrating transfer window for the Reds, with the club signing only one player – Ibrahima Konate – to bolster their squad.

Liverpool reportedly are set to have made a £5.5million profit in the transfer window, but Neville feels the lack of transfer activity at Anfield may have led to a loss of momentum.

The Reds hierarchy probably sees it differently. Liverpool managed to finish third in the table last season despite missing so many of their key players through injury.

Once they return, the squad will get stronger. Moreover, Liverpool have prioritised securing long-term commitments of their key players this summer.

While the first-team is as good as anybody, Liverpool fans are concerned with the shallow bench strength. Klopp is pinning hopes on young talents like Harvey Elliot or Curtis Jones, but the lack of signings this summer is indeed hugely frustrating for everyone.

