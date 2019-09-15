Blog Teams Liverpool Gary Neville says Liverpool star Roberto Firmino is a world-class striker

Liverpool star Roberto Firmino remains one of the English Premier League’s most underrated players, mainly because of his lack of plenty goals means.

The Brazilian leads the line for the Reds but often drops deep and willingly helps out with the defensive work.

Firmino is as unselfish as they go, and despite his enormous impact and brilliant all-round play in Jurgen Klopp’s attack, there is always a debate on social media if he can be tagged a world-class player.

Manchester United legend Gary Neville has weighed in with his opinion, and here is how he replied when a fan asked him what he thinks of the Reds star’ world-class status:

Without a doubt, Firmino is one of the best strikers in the English top-flight and the world, but he will probably keep dividing opinion given his style of play and how Klopp utilizes him.

The 27-year-old has scored 50 goals in 142 EPL games for Liverpool, and was very instrumental to their Champions League heroics last term.

Given that he doesn’t score as much as Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah, it’s only normal for Firmino not to get the plaudits that he deserves, but there shouldn’t be a debate concerning his status as a world-class player as he has continued to prove himself week in, week out.

