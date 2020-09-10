Gary Neville says Liverpool should move for Thiago Alcantara

Liverpool have been heavily linked with a move for Bayern Munich midfielder Thiago Alcantara, but as of now, no deal has been agreed between the two clubs.

Former Manchester United and England defender turned popular football pundit Gary Neville has showered praise on Thiago, saying he is a ‘world-class’ player.





Neville feels that Liverpool ‘need’ to sign the 29-year-old midfielder who helped Bayern win the Bundesliga and the Champions League last season.

“The one [signing] that I think would excite me the most is Thiago to Liverpool,” Neville said to The Times. “I think Liverpool need that player.

“Because the team has been so good, the coach has been so good, the players in that dressing room would probably want that challenge of a new player coming in. He’s such a brilliant player. It wouldn’t be ridiculous to suggest there will be a slight drop-off, if they [Liverpool] don’t stimulate that squad by doing something.

“Thiago is world class and would give them a world-class presence in an area of the field where they don’t have one. They have a world-class goalkeeper, centre back and strikers.

“They have really good midfield players with a good work ethic but with him in there it would be another step. They need that impetus to stay where they are. I could be wrong — they could deliver exactly what they did before but looking at history it doesn’t work like that usually.”

According to Fabrizio Romano of The Guardian, Liverpool are still in talks with Thiago’s agent over the move.

The former Barcelona midfielder is reportedly keen to join Liverpool and play under Jurgen Klopp. However, the Reds aren’t willing to match Bayern’s valuation of the player.

The situation could change if Liverpool offload Gini Wijnaldum who has been linked with a move to Barcelona this summer.

The Dutch midfielder is a key player for Klopp’s side, but he is yet to sign a new contract at Liverpool. On top of that, he is keen to play under former Holland boss Ronald Koeman, and therefore a potential exit is on the cards.

Thiago is a top-class player, and Neville is absolutely spot on here. The Spaniard would bring a lot of quality in the star-studded Liverpool team and he would be a cracking signing for the Reds.

The Premier League champions will get their new season underway at Anfield this Saturday against Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds United.