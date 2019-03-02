Gary Neville says Celtic and Rangers should be part of British league

Ibrox club Glasgow Rangers and Celtic should be part of a new ‘British League’, according to Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville.
The eight-time Premier League winner thinks that the two Scottish giants are massive clubs, but he is unsure how they would fare in the hypothetical league.
“I have always been a big advocate of a British league with Celtic and Rangers in,” Neville told Sky Sports.
“How they’d do is tough to say but these are huge clubs and it is something I have thought for a long time.”
The Gers and the Bhoys are the two most successful clubs in Scotland, and they have won a combined 103 top flight titles. The two Glasgow clubs are fierce rivals of each other, and the Old Firm derby is widely regarded as one of the best derbies in the world.
Celtic have been the dominant force in Scotland in recent years, but Rangers are gradually closing the gulf in quality with their rivals under Steven Gerrard.
In the previous two seasons under Brendan Rodgers, Celtic won the Scottish Premiership title at a canter, but this time they are facing strong competition from the Ibrox club.
Rangers are still eight points behind Celtic after 28 games.