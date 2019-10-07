Blog Teams Newcastle United Gary Neville reacts to Matty and Sean Longstaff post-match interview after Newcastle’s victory against Manchester United

Newcastle United secured their second Premier League victory of the campaign at the expense of Manchester United at Saint James’ Park yesterday, with Matty Longstaff’s 72nd-minute strike making all the difference.

The 19-year-old was making his Premier League debut for the Magpies, playing alongside his older brother Sean in the middle of the park.

Longstaff was rightly awarded the man-of-the-match prize after the match, with his brother presenting him the award.

Both were impressive in midfield for Steve Bruce’s side, and were overjoyous to have played together in the top-flight for the first time.

The feat delighted Manchester United legend Gary Neville – who played alongside his brother Phil for years at Old Trafford – and he was particularly impressed with their post-match interview.

Here is how the Sky Sports pundit reacted to how the Newcastle duo fared on Twitter:

While Sean, 21, has established himself as a key player for Newcastle, featuring in six league games this term, the other Longstaff is slowly looking to prove himself too, and both of them could be on the radars of the bigwigs come summer.

Matty’s older brother was wanted by the Red Devils during the summer transfer window, and is already putting in the type of performances that attracted him to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side.

