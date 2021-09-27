Gary Neville has picked his best Manchester United XI, and he has included his former teammate Cristiano Ronaldo in the line-up.

However, the popular Sky Sports pundit has omitted big-money summer signing Jadon Sancho who has failed to find his Midas touch since joining the Old Trafford club from Borussia Dortmund.

Sancho joined United this summer in a deal worth £73 million. He was United’s first-choice target over the past couple of seasons, but so far the Englishman has struggled to find his feet at his new club.

United also signed two more players – Ronaldo and Raphael Varane – this summer and both the players have made Neville’s preferred team.

The Red Devils are expected to mount a strong title challenge this season, but a recent dip form has caused some concern regarding Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s long-term future at the club.

Neville was asked on Twitter what would be his best Manchester United XI if all stars are fit, and the pundit said: “David De Gea, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Luke Shaw, Harry Maguire, Raphael Varane, Scott McTominay, Paul Pogba, Bruno Fernandes, Mason Greenwood, Edinson Cavani, Cristiano Ronaldo.”

The formation of this team looks interesting with both Cavani and Ronaldo playing together. In this case, Cavani is likely to take the #9 role, while Ronaldo would play out wide on the left. Greenwood is set to occupy the right-hand side.

Apart from Sancho, other notable absentees are Marcus Rashford and Fred. A case can be made for Rashford who hasn’t featured this season due to a shoulder surgery that he received shortly after England’s Euro 2020 campaign.

Fred has also failed to make the cut in Neville’s team. However, the Brazilian is not a popular figure among the fans and he has received a lot of criticism since making the £47m move from Shakhtar Donestk in 2018.

Sancho reached stardom level at Dortmund in Germany, scoring 50 goals and registering 64 assists in 137 games across all competitions.