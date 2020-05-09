Gary Neville picks Arsenal legend Thierry Henry over Tottenham Hotspur’s Harry Kane

Manchester United legend and Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville has chosen Arsenal legend Thierry Henry over Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane when asked to pick who his favourite striker is between the duo.
The former defender conducted a Q&A session on Twitter, and he replied thus when a Spurs fan asked “Kane or Henry”:
Henry https://t.co/RZkqPKphVc
— Gary Neville (@GNev2) May 9, 2020
Neville played against the former Arsenal striker and that would have influenced his decision to an extent, but without a doubt, Henry was a better striker than Kane in his days.
The Frenchman won two Premier League titles with the Gunners, scoring 175 goals in 258 appearances as he picked up four Premier League Golden Boots.
Henry made the PFA Team of the Year six times and was crowned PFA Players’ Player of the Year and Premier League Player of the Season twice.
The Arsenal legend wasn’t just a proven top goalscorer, he could also assist teammates, emerging as the Premier League top assist provider in 2002–03 with a record-breaking 20 assists.
Kane is on his way to becoming a Premier League legend, and with two Premier League Golden Boots and a FIFA World Cup Golden Boot to his name, the Spurs star is definitely one to reckon with and can be mentioned in the same sentence as Henry.
The 26-year-old has made the PFA Team of the Year four times and is the major reason why Tottenham have become a top-four club of recent.
However, Kane is yet to win silverware with the North London side and is open to leaving if they don’t show they can compete for major trophies going forward.