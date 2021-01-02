Gary Neville: Manchester United ‘very unlikely’ to move for Jack Grealish

Former Manchester United defender turned popular football pundit, Gary Neville, has showered heaps of praise on Jack Grealish after Aston Villa lost 2-1 against Manchester United on Friday night at Old Trafford.

Villa were really unlucky to have left Old Trafford without a point, with Grealish once again making a strong impact for Dean Smith’s side.





Bertrand Traore cancelled Anthony Martial’s opening goal, but Bruno Fernandes scored yet again from the spot in the second half to earn all three points for the Red Devils.

Neville has hailed Grealish as a ‘brilliant’ player who is delivering on a consistent basis. However, the Sky Sports pundit is not convinced about whether the England midfielder would be at all be required at Old Trafford.

“I think it’s very unlikely Manchester United would move for Jack Grealish, as good as he is,” Neville said on Sky Sports.

“When you think of Van de Beek, Pogba, Fernandes, the type of players they have. There are no doubts, there were accusations about style over substance but now he’s delivering on a consistent basis. He’s a brilliant player for Aston Villa.”

Grealish was heavily linked with a move to Manchester United during the summer transfer window, but the Red Devils didn’t come up with a formal bid.

The Villans were demanding a fee in the region of £70-80m for their creative midfielder, while United had other targets (Jadon Sancho for example) in mind.

With five goals and seven assists in the Premier League, Grealish has been simply outstanding this season for Villa.

Neville is spot on that United have players who can perform similar roles, but Grealish can take some of the creative burdens off Bruno Fernandes and could be an ideal replacement for Paul Pogba, if the Frenchman decides to leave the club.

According to reports from the Daily Mail, Villa are now demanding a fee of around £100m for Grealish, and United will have to break the British transfer record to sign him.