Gary Neville lavishes praise on Mauricio Pochettino

Popular pundit Gary Neville has lavished praise on the Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino.
The Sky Sports pundit revealed that he loves the Argentine and he admires what Pochettino has done at Spurs over the years.
The Argentine is one of the best managers in the league and he has done incredibly well to keep Spurs competitive on a shoestring budget. Also, his side have been very consistent in the last few seasons.
Gary Neville also admitted that Pochettino is one of his favourite managers.
“I love him as a coach, he is one of my favourite coaches in world football. Every time I see a Tottenham game I enjoy it, they try to play the right way, and he has done a brilliant job,” he told Sky Sports.
“They are sustaining top-four finishes and performing well game-in, game-out, season-in, season-out, and at the highest level I have seen over 30 years. Tottenham haven’t regressed; Manchester City and Liverpool are playing at a different level to two or three years ago when Mauricio Pochettino started.”
Earlier, the former Manchester United player criticised Tottenham heavily but it seems that he has no complaints about their manager.
It will be interesting to see if the Argentine can take Spurs onto the next level and win a trophy now.
Tottenham have a good side and even though they aren’t ready to win the title or a European trophy, they should be able to challenge for the domestic cups.