Gary Neville defends Newcastle United head coach Steve Bruce

Newcastle United suffered their ninth defeat of the 2020-21 Premier League campaign at Arsenal last night, succumbing to a 3-0 loss despite ending the first-half goalless.

The Magpies are without a win in nine games across all competitions and are just three places and seven points above the relegation zone.





While not many Newcastle fans would have expected victory against Arsenal, a lot of them aren’t happy with head coach Steve Bruce’s style of football and are still angry with the Carabao Cup defeat to Brentford and last week’s league loss at the hands of 20th-placed Sheffield United.

The Blades’ first victory of the season came at Newcastle’s expense, and the boss’ decision not to attack against the rock-bottom side has left fans seething.

The Toons were better in the opening 45 minutes against Arsenal, but the hosts eventually came out tops, and fans want Bruce sacked as they reckon relegation could be looming if he remains in charge.

Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville doesn’t believe that the Newcastle boss is largely to blame for his side’s woes, though, and he has taken to Twitter to defend him:

I would rather have Ritchie , Rondon and Perez over this lot. SB has the same points as Rafa in a season , more points at this stage than both Rafa seasons . He played the media better inc Carragher who was sharing helicopter trips back to Liverpool where he lived after games 😂 https://t.co/8GVvgwzOgE — Gary Neville (@GNev2) January 19, 2021

Of course and Rafa was paid £6m a year because of that . He’s a great manager but even he couldn’t give the Newcastle fans good football and any success. It was awful to watch . https://t.co/iQwaZ9G3PY — Gary Neville (@GNev2) January 19, 2021

No I like him and he was one of the few opposing managers in Spain when I was there that spoke to me . I just don’t get that 44 pts under Rafa is amazing and 44 pts under Steve Bruce is shocking . Newcastle fans have been let down but not by any manager . https://t.co/tq1seUB04G — Gary Neville (@GNev2) January 19, 2021

Bruce remains unpopular with Newcastle fans, and his brand of football isn’t helping matters.

Club chairman and owner Mike Ashley has ignored calls to sack him and isn’t likely to listen to them right now except there is a huge relegation scare.

Selling Newcastle remains the top priority to him, and appointing another head coach at the moment doesn’t appear to be on the cards.