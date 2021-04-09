Gary Neville comments on where Everton will finish the season

Everton’s chances of playing European football next season were dealt a massive blow on Monday following a 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace.

The Toffees had taken the lead through James Rodriguez in the 56th-minute, only for Michy Batshuayi’s 89th-minute equalizer to deny them of all three points.

A win over Palace would have taken them level on points with Liverpool with a game in hand. They now have to secure a significant number of victories in their remaining nine Premier League matches to have a chance of playing in Europe next term.

Being consistent has been one of Everton’s shortcomings so far this term, and Manchester United legend Gary Neville has expressed his displeasure at their lack of hunger.

When asked where Carlo Ancelotti’s men will finish in the league table this season, the Sky Sports pundit replied thus on Twitter:

I’ve switched off on them. Annoying me that they keep letting themselves down at key moments https://t.co/mvbr9pio4B — Gary Neville (@GNev2) April 9, 2021

Everton face Tottenham Hotspur, Arsenal, West Ham United and Manchester City on the run-in, and while those fixtures are tricky on paper, they have what it takes to pick up some valuable points.

Brighton & Hove Albion, Aston Villa, Sheffield United and Wolverhampton Wanderers are games they should ideally win, but one never knows which Everton will turn up against them.

The Toffees will have only themselves to blame if they are not playing in Europe next season, and it will be interesting to see whether they can finish the campaign on an impressive note.

