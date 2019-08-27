Gary Neville comments on Aston Villa defender Tyrone Mings

Former Manchester United defender and popular football pundit Gary Neville has showered heaps of praise on Aston Villa defender Tyrone Mings.
The 26-year-old defender, who can play as a centre-back or as a left-back, joined Villa initially on loan during the January window of 2019 from AFC Bournemouth. He impressed heavily during his short spell and helped the club achieve promotion to the Premier League.
Villa shelled out £20m to land Mings from Bournemouth permanently this summer, and he has been justifying his price tag with consistent performances. He has become a fan favourite among the claret and blue faithful, and now Neville has praised him highly after his latest performance.
Dean Smith’s side lost both of their opening matches, but they bounced back strongly in the Premier League last weekend after winning 2-0 against Everton.
Mings, who was paired alongside central partner Bjorn Engels, produced a fantastic performance once again, earned rave reviews from Sky Sports pundit Neville.
Neville highlighted the 26-year-old’s influential role in the side. He said as quoted by the Birmingham Mail: “He is somebody at the back who is a leader, somebody who they all look up to.”
Aston Villa will face Crewe next in the EFL Cup tie on Tuesday night.