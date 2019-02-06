Gary Neville claims Arsenal didn’t sign a defender in January because of hike in transfer fees

Arsenal signed Barcelona midfielder Denis Suarez on loan till the end of the season last month, but many fans would have been happier had they brought in a defender.
The Gunners have shipped 36 league goals this term – the most of the clubs in the top nine spots in the table – and given their lack of depth at the back, a defender should have been top of their priority.
Former Manchester United defender and Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville, however, believes Arsenal would have made a defensive signing had they found the right option for the right price.
“We asked this week: Are we surprised that Arsenal didn’t bring in a defender? But the problem is, they can’t get the players available. They cannot get them. Honestly, it’s a real issue,” the United legend said on Sky Sports.
“Clubs are not letting go for normal prices, and clubs are now thinking: Do I go and pay over the odds in January? Am I going to get the player I want?
“I genuinely believed Arsenal would have strengthened more than they have done if they believed something was available.”
As revealed by manager Unai Emery, Arsenal are cash-strapped at the moment, and it was why they couldn’t sign anyone permanently last month.
With Sportsmail now claiming only £45million will be handed to the Spaniard during the summer transfer window, it remains to be seen if the north London outfit will have enough to secure quality defenders when the market re-opens.