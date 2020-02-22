Gary McAllister says Rangers might look to sign Ianis Hagi permanently

Take 2 minutes to answer our Euro 2020 survey and win a £50 Amazon voucher!
Rangers assistant manager Gary McAllister has revealed that the club might look to sign Ianis Hagi on a permanent deal at the end of this season.
He said to Sky Sports: “If the lad keeps performing, it’s something we will have to look at. The manager (Steven Gerrard) has the final say but he has impressed all of us so far. We just want to keep this young man going, keep his confidence high and keep encouraging him to do the things he is good at.”
The 21-year-old Romanian midfielder is currently on loan at Ibrox and he has made quite the impression so far.
Hagi put in a match-winning display in the Europa League against Braga this week and it would be a big mistake not signing him permanently. The Scottish giants must spend the £4m on him.
The Romanian is a superstar in the making and Rangers simply cannot afford to lose him at the end of this season. In order to compete with Celtic, they will need quality players like Hagi, Morelos and Kent at their disposal.
The midfielder has chipped in with vital goals for Rangers already and he has been quite influential creatively as well.
Hagi will be hoping to build on his impressive start at Rangers and it will be interesting to see if he can finish the season strongly with them.
The midfielder has already impressed the manager and the fans at Ibrox and he should look to continue at the Scottish club beyond this season as well. It will allow him to continue his development with regular game time in a positive environment.