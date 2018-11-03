Gary McAllister believes Rangers will see the best of Eros Grezda now

Rangers assistant manager Gary McAllister has revealed that Eros Grezda is finally ready to show his quality.
The Albanian winger joined Rangers from Osijek earlier in the summer and he has struggled to make a significant impact so far.
McAllister believes that the player has now recovered from his injury fully and he is regaining his confidence and swagger.
The Rangers assistant boss said: “Having watched him training and having been around him, a confidence and a swagger coming into his play, which is what we saw when we decided to bring him here. I see a player that is getting very close now. He’s certainly shown more confidence around the building and on the training pitch.”
It will be interesting to see if he can hold down a regular starting berth now. Rangers fans will be delighted If he can make an impact going forward.
The Scottish giants could certainly use some flair and precision in attack and Grezda could transform Steven Gerrard’s attacking unit.
Rangers have been struggling to score goals lately and Gerrard will have to figure out a way to change that. The Ibrox outfit cannot afford to keep dropping points in the league.
They have done well in Europe so far but the domestic form has been very worrying.