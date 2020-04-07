Gary Lineker urges Tottenham Hotspur to follow Liverpool in reversing their decision to furlough staff

Tottenham Hotspur are one of the few English Premier League clubs to have moved to furlough staff onto the Government’s job retention scheme as a result of the financial difficulties the coronavirus pandemic have caused.
Liverpool joined them last week but were forced to reverse the decision yesterday following backlash from the fans.
According to Sky Sports, Spurs have come under pressure from fans to follow suit, and their former striker Gary Lineker has urged them to.
The Match of the Day presenter tweeted thus:
Come on @SpursOfficial https://t.co/od0O4kBEnd
— Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) April 7, 2020
550 of Tottenham’s non-playing staff will have their wages reduced by 20% during April and May, and it remains to be seen if the owners and chairman Daniel Levy will reverse the decision following Liverpool’s move.
Given that Spurs got a UEFA prize money of £94 million for reaching the Champions League final last season, and Levy pocketed a £3 million bonus apart from his £4 million salary, there is no denying that the North London club have enough to pay their staff during this crisis.
The players have been urged to take a pay-cut instead given how much they earn compared to the workers, and it will be interesting to see what happens in the coming days.