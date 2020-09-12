Gary Lineker tipping West Ham United for relegation

West Ham United kick off their 2020-21 Premier League campaign today with a visit from Newcastle United, and the Hammers will be keen to hit the ground running.

They came close to getting relegated last season, eventually surviving after finishing in 16th place and five points above the drop zone.





David Moyes’ side are yet to make any additions to their squad this summer, and the departure of Grady Diangana to West Bromwich Albion on a permanent basis has angered the players and fans.

BBC Match of the Day presenter Gary Lineker has tipped West Ham to have a shaky season, and he reckons they could struggle to hold on to their top-flight status at the end of the campaign.

“As for the relegation spots, it could come from any of the rest,” Lineker told The Sun.

“There’s been some worrying signs at West Ham with the captain Mark Noble going public with his views on Grady Diangana’s sale to West Brom.”

The London Stadium outfit claimed the decision to sell their academy graduate was made reluctantly but – ultimately – in the best interests of the club and with the aim to strengthen the squad in different areas at this time.

That is yet to happen, though, and failure to do so could prove costly for West Ham this season.

Moyes could do with another striker, a left-back, a right-back and a centre-back in his squad, but it doesn’t appear that the necessary changes would be made, and a defeat against Newcastle today will quickly set alarm bells ringing.